Power outage in Saravanampatty on Oct 4

Coimbatore: Power supply will be suspended in the areas under Saravanampatty substation on October from 9 am to 4 pm.

Saravanampatti, Amman Kovil, Chinnavedampatti, Krishnapuram, Sivanandapuram, Vellakinnaru, Urumandapalayam, Gounder Mills, Subramanipalayam, KNG Pudur, part of Maniakaranpalayam, Lakshmi Nagar, Nachimuthunagar, Jayaprakashnagar, Ganapathypudur, Udayampalayam, Vellakinaru housing unit and northern region of Vinayakapuram. will face power suspension.

A TANGEDCO statement said power suspension was to carry out routine monthly maintenance works. Officials were requested to complete the work in time and not cause discomfort to people.