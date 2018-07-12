Power regulation in Kathirnaicken Palayam

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Power supply will be suspended in the areas under Kathirnaicken Palayam substation on July 13 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Raaki Palayam, Kumara Puram, Narasimmanaicken Palayam, Bombay Nagar, Teachers Colony, Ganesh Nagar and Sri Ram Nagar will face power suspension.

A TANGEDCO statement said power suspension was to carry out routine monthly maintenance works. Officials have been requested to finish the work with the stipulated time so as not to cause discomfort to the public.