12 Jul 2018, Edition - 1094, Thursday
- A complaint has been filed against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for the ‘Hindu-Pakistan’ comment he made yesterday
- ‘Rahul Gandhi, as the president of the party, should apologise’, says BJP MP Subramanian Swamy
- ‘It’s not the whole story for the election’, says Shashi Tharoor, MP, Congress
- Maharashtra govt dismisses opposition’s charge, ‘NGO distributed Bhagwad Gitas’, says Vinod Tawde
- The RSS mouthpiece questioned the intent of the filmmaker, saying the film gloried a ‘criminal’
- Several terrorist have been spotted in the areas of Chaukibal, Tehregam, and Pattan in the Kashmir valley
- JDU Neta Sharad Yadav hits out at BJP, backs Cong leader Shashi Tharoor
- US President Donald Trump insisted that he gets on well with German Chancellor Angela Merkel
- 2nd pothole death in Kalyan: 45 year old labourer identified as Anna dies due to a pothole at Kalyan
- BJP Chief Amit Shah arrives in Patna to meet Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Power regulation in Kathirnaicken Palayam
Covai Post Network
July 12, 2018
Coimbatore: Power supply will be suspended in the areas under Kathirnaicken Palayam substation on July 13 from 9 am to 4 pm.
Raaki Palayam, Kumara Puram, Narasimmanaicken Palayam, Bombay Nagar, Teachers Colony, Ganesh Nagar and Sri Ram Nagar will face power suspension.
A TANGEDCO statement said power suspension was to carry out routine monthly maintenance works. Officials have been requested to finish the work with the stipulated time so as not to cause discomfort to the public.