Coimbatore

Power shutdown in areas under Irugur substation on October13

Covai Post Network
October 12, 2017
Image credit : illustrative image

Electricity cuts in Madhampatty and Devarayapuram

Power supply will be suspended in the areas under Irugur 110/11 KV substation on October 13 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Areas such as Irugur, Ondipudhur, Odderpalayam, S.I.H.S Colony, Pallapalayam, Kannampalayam, Chinniampalayam, Venkitapuram, Thottipalayam, Goldwins will face power suspension.

According to a release from TANGEDCO, power is being suspended to carry out routine monthly maintenance works. Officials have been requested to finish the replacement works within the stipulated time so as to not cause discomfort to the public.

COLUMNS

