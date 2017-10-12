Power shutdown in areas under Irugur substation on October13

Electricity cuts in Madhampatty and Devarayapuram
Power supply will be suspended in the areas under Irugur 110/11 KV substation on October 13 from 9 am to 2 pm.
Areas such as Irugur, Ondipudhur, Odderpalayam, S.I.H.S Colony, Pallapalayam, Kannampalayam, Chinniampalayam, Venkitapuram, Thottipalayam, Goldwins will face power suspension.
According to a release from TANGEDCO, power is being suspended to carry out routine monthly maintenance works. Officials have been requested to finish the replacement works within the stipulated time so as to not cause discomfort to the public.
After a hiatus of seven years, the prolific painter is holding a solo show in Mumbai. When Jatin Das sketches the human figure, he does so without adornment. Though our commerci...Read More
Activating your chakras for a healthy you - Mooladhar Chakra There is more to us than what meets the eye, the physical body is only an aspect of our existence which ...Read More
The Tulsi or The holy basil is mostly used as a herbal remedy for a lot of common ailments because of its essential oils. Tulsi is a green leaf herb with excellent aromatic propert...Read More