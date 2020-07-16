  • Download mobile app
16 Jul 2020
Coimbatore

Power shutdown in Ooty

Covai Post Network

July 16, 2020

Udhagamandalam: The Superintending Engineer,Nilgiris Electricity Distribution Circle Mr.Vasunair Premkumar has in a press note issued here on Thursday stated that owing to the proposed shutdown at the Ooty sub station,there will be no power supply between 12 p.m.and 5 p.m. on July 18,in different parts of Ooty town and its surroundings. Among the places affected would be Finger Post,Kandhal,Thamizhagam, Hill bunk, Mulligorai, Kodappamund, Charing Cross,Bombay Castle,Ketti,Nondimedu,Thalayattumund, Ithalar and M.Palada.

