Power shutdown in Periyanaickenpalayam

Coimbatore: Power supply will be suspended in Periyanaickenpalayam, Naickenpalayam, Kovanur, Gudalur Kavundampalayam, Jothipuram, Press Colony, No.4 Veerapandi, Idikarai, Sengaalipalayam, Poochiyur, Chinna Thadagam, Nanjundapuram, Mankarai, Aanaikatti, Pannimadai, Narasimmannaickenpalayam between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on June 20 due to maintenance work.