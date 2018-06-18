  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
19 Jun 2018, Edition - 1071, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • FIR filed against former CM Siddaramaiah and 4 others in Mysuru land grabbing case
  • Madras High Court observes that it would opt for CBI to probe the Tuticorin firing incident
  • Shootout reported in New Delhi, 4 people injured in the incident
  • Security forces have gunned down four terrorists in Bandipora, J&K
  • Two Tamil Nadu tourists drown off Goa beaches while clicking selfies
  • Sri Lankan captain Chandimal denies ball tampering, ICC hearing after Test
  • BJP MP Nishikant Dubey defends lynchers, says ‘will give legal aide to accused’
Travel

Coimbatore

Power shutdown in Periyanaickenpalayam

Covai Post Network

June 18, 2018

Coimbatore: Power supply will be suspended in Periyanaickenpalayam, Naickenpalayam, Kovanur, Gudalur Kavundampalayam, Jothipuram, Press Colony, No.4 Veerapandi, Idikarai, Sengaalipalayam, Poochiyur, Chinna Thadagam, Nanjundapuram, Mankarai, Aanaikatti, Pannimadai, Narasimmannaickenpalayam between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on June 20 due to maintenance work.

TCP's LGBT Pride

