19 Jun 2018, Edition - 1071, Tuesday
FLASH NEWS:
- FIR filed against former CM Siddaramaiah and 4 others in Mysuru land grabbing case
- Madras High Court observes that it would opt for CBI to probe the Tuticorin firing incident
- Shootout reported in New Delhi, 4 people injured in the incident
- Security forces have gunned down four terrorists in Bandipora, J&K
- Two Tamil Nadu tourists drown off Goa beaches while clicking selfies
- Sri Lankan captain Chandimal denies ball tampering, ICC hearing after Test
- BJP MP Nishikant Dubey defends lynchers, says ‘will give legal aide to accused’
Power shutdown in Periyanaickenpalayam
Covai Post Network
June 18, 2018
Coimbatore: Power supply will be suspended in Periyanaickenpalayam, Naickenpalayam, Kovanur, Gudalur Kavundampalayam, Jothipuram, Press Colony, No.4 Veerapandi, Idikarai, Sengaalipalayam, Poochiyur, Chinna Thadagam, Nanjundapuram, Mankarai, Aanaikatti, Pannimadai, Narasimmannaickenpalayam between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on June 20 due to maintenance work.