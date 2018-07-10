Power supply suspension in Mathampalayam, Kovil Palayam substations

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Power supply will be suspended in the areas under Mathampalyam and Kovil Palayam substations on July 13 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Under Mathampalayam substation,Mathampalyam, Chinna Mathampalayam, Periya Mathampalayam, Thaneer Panthal, Thirumalainaicken Palayam, Balaji Nagar, Shanthimedu and Amedkar Nagar will be affected.

Under Kovil Palayam substation, Sarkar Saamakulam, Kovil Palayam, Kurumbapalayam, Manikkampalayam, Vaiyampalayam, Agrahara Samakulam, Kottaipalayam, Kondayampalayam, Kunnathur, Kaalipalayam and Mondikaalipudur will face power suspension.

According to a TANGEDCO statement, power supply suspension is to carry out routine monthly maintenance works. Officials have been requested to finish the replacement work in the stipulated time so as to not cause discomfort to the public.