Powerloom workers in Tirupur to go on strike if wage issue was not solved soon

Coimbatore : The power loom workers in Coimbatore and Tirupur Monday met Coimbatore District collector seeking increased wage revision pending for the last six years and hinted to go on indefinite strike if solved in quickest possible time.

Emerging out after meeting the collector, the representatives of power loom workers, majority of them doing job works, said the collector K Rajamani has ensured to look into the matter and solve it.

Though the matter was taken up with the labour department, nothing was done so far and as a last resort they have decided to go on strike, if the collector failed to find a solution.