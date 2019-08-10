  • Download mobile app
10 Aug 2019, Edition - 1488, Saturday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa flies back with orders: Focus on flood, not cabinet
  • Contacts being made at various levels with India, Pakistan on Kashmir: UN SG spokesperson
  • PM Modi to address the nation at 4 pm today.
Travel

Coimbatore

Premier Fine Linens forays into domestic retail

Covai Post Network

August 10, 2019

Coimbatore : Premier Fine Linens Private ltd here, a major exporter of bed linens, has forayed into the domestic retail market, opening its first exclusive showroom in the city under Blue Dahlia brand.

The idea of starting this brand was to bring to the country high quality products at reasonable prices, company Managing Director Shanthi Srinivasan told reporters here on Saturday.

Premier Fine Linens, from the stable of Premier Mills Group, exporting its more than 95 per cent of the products to theUS and Europeans markets, was initially making the products to the staff and known quarters, she said.

However, enquiries from other destinations like Hyderabad and Bengaluru made the company foray into the domestic market, Shanthi said.

Plans were afoot to open four showrooms in metros in another year. The products offered are bed sheets, pillow covers, quilts, duvet covers, bedspreads and cushions, she said, adding that the company would come out with table linens, as part of product diversification.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿