Premier Fine Linens forays into domestic retail

Coimbatore : Premier Fine Linens Private ltd here, a major exporter of bed linens, has forayed into the domestic retail market, opening its first exclusive showroom in the city under Blue Dahlia brand.

The idea of starting this brand was to bring to the country high quality products at reasonable prices, company Managing Director Shanthi Srinivasan told reporters here on Saturday.

Premier Fine Linens, from the stable of Premier Mills Group, exporting its more than 95 per cent of the products to theUS and Europeans markets, was initially making the products to the staff and known quarters, she said.

However, enquiries from other destinations like Hyderabad and Bengaluru made the company foray into the domestic market, Shanthi said.

Plans were afoot to open four showrooms in metros in another year. The products offered are bed sheets, pillow covers, quilts, duvet covers, bedspreads and cushions, she said, adding that the company would come out with table linens, as part of product diversification.