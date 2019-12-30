Preventive measures to welcome 2020 as accident free year in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : In order to prevent untoward incidents and accidents on New Year eve, KMCH, has teamed up with the City police and set up monitoring centers or booths at key locations in the city.

The Centres set up at strategic points will keep a close vigil on people, especially those who indulge in unlawful activities and those who are caught will be offered counseling and detained at the booth.

Normally on the New Year eve some indulge in reckless driving under the influence of alcohol and the revelers also cause great inconvenience to the general public by their irresponsible behavior under the pretext of celebrating New Year.

The reckless acts of such revelers also cause loss of precious lives and KMCH in association with Coimbatore City Police has taken preventive measures to ensure that the New Year Celebrations go on smoothly without accidents.

The city commissioner of Police. Sumit Saran and Deputy Commissioner, (L and O) Balaji Saravanan keep implementing innovative measures to control criminal activities

“We have made elaborate arrangements in association with the police personnel for the safe and accident free new year celebration. As a precautionary measure, we have stationed ambulances at key locations in the city. All efforts are in place to welcome 2020 as an accident free celebration,” Hospital Chairman Dr Nalla G Palanisamy said in a release today.