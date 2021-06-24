Pricol donates medical equipment: Contribution worth Rs 1 crore as COVID relief

Covai Post Network

As part of the COVID mitigation initiative, Pricol has contributed relief aid worth Rs. 1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, half of which was offered as a donation for the essential equipment/ materials to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). This donation has been partially contributed from 2 days’ salary by the employees of Pricol.

Based on the request of the Dean of CMCH Dr A. Nirmala, an RT PCR Testing equipment was handed over last month. Now a state of the art Dräger-make Anaesthesia Workstation is being handed over to CMCH for use in their Operation Theatre. This modern integrated Anaesthesia Workstation will serve as complete anaesthesia and respiratory gas delivery and monitoring system. It combines advanced ventilation features, gas delivery and agent vaporizing with patient monitoring and information management to form an integrated anaesthesia care station. This workstation comes with the latest technology in anaesthesia management and will be of immense use to CMCH.

District collector of Coimbatore Dr.G.S.Sameeran IAS and Deanof CMCH Dr. A. Nirmala formally received this Anaesthesia workstation. Anandaraj and Udayakumar, Union Leaders representing the Employees, Vanitha Mohan, Chairperson Pricol and K. Udayakumar, Director-Operations along with the CSR Team of Pricol handed over the workstation on Wednesday.

Pricol is assisting the CMCH, ESI and the city administration in various COVID control measures through the Coimbatorechapter of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“We thank the selfless doctors, nurses, paramedics, housekeeping and frontline warriors across the country and globe for their relentless service to save mankind from this pandemic,” says an official statement from the company.