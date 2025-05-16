PRICOL REPORTS FY25 CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AFTER TAX OF INR 1,670.30 Mn WITH A 18.79 % GROWTH COMPARED TO FY24.

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Pricol Limited. {BSE: 540293 & NSE: PRICOLLTD}, one of India’s leading auto component manufacturers, announces its results for the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25.

Q4-FY25 Consolidated Financial Performance:

Revenue From Operations

Q4-FY25: INR

7,520.11 Mn

YoY Growth: 32.81%

EBITDA

Q4-FY25: INR

883.00 Mn

YoY Growth: 21.65%

EBITDA Margin

Q4-FY25: 11.74%

PAT

Q4-FY25: INR

349.48 Mn

FY25 Consolidated Financial Performance:

Revenue From Operations

FY25: INR

26,209.12 Mn

YoY Growth: 18.69%

EBITDA

FY25: INR

3,341.09 Mn

YoY Growth: 19.91%

EBITDA Margin

FY25: 12.75%

PAT

FY25: INR

1,670.30 Mn

Q4-FY25 Business Highlights:

Strategic Acquisition : Pricol Precision Products Private Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of Pricol Limited) has acquired the Injection Moulded Plastic Component Solutions Division of Sundaram Auto Components Limited on a slump sale basis on 31st January 2025.

Pricol received an award from ACMA Mobility Foundation Delhi for Outstanding performance in ACMA-AMF Cluster Program under the TPM category, “ACMA-AMF Cluster Star Performer Award 2025”.

Management Comments:

Commenting on the Company’s performance, Mr. Vikram Mohan, Managing Director, said

Our performance for this quarter underscores both the progress we have made and the obstacles we have encountered in a balanced manner. Strategic efforts have led to meaningful gains in many areas; however, the current geopolitical climate has had an impact on our overall results. We have taken multiple actions to counter the effects of the same ; the results of which will be visible from Q2 of FY 26 onwards. Nevertheless, our sustained commitment to technological advancement is opening many more doors which will ensure steady growth and a good future for our company. Looking forward, we are taking deliberate steps to address operational challenges while reinforcing our focus on delivering enduring value for our stakeholders.