Coimbatore

Prisoner escapes from Salem Central jail

Covai Post Network
October 27, 2017

A prisoner undergoing life imprisonment in Salem Central jail today escaped, creating anxious moments.

Lakshmanan (38), a native of Chukkampatti in Salem, was awarded life sentence in a murder case in Papireddypatti in Dharmapuri and was lodged in the Vellore Central jail in 2016.

Since he was reportedly involved in a murder and abduction case in Veeranam in Salem district, Lakshmanan was shifted to Salem Central Jail,February last.

The authorities, as usual had sent Lakshmanan to work today in the garden inside the jail premises from where he managed to escape by scaling the compound wall, police said.

Based on the complaint from jail authorities police, are carrying out a search to trace Lakshmanan.

