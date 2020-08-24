Private hospitals in Coimbatore refusing to admit full-term pregnants for delivery

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Many leading private hospitals in the city are refusing to admit full-term pregnant women for delivery, citing that they had not taken treatment in the hospitals from the beginning, CPIM MP, P R Natarajan alleged Monday.

In a letter to the district collector, K Rajamani, Natarajan said that he was receiving lot of complaints about some major hospitals refusing to admit the women due to deliver babies.

The reason they were giving was these women had not taken treatment from the beginning and hence, without knowing the condition, the hospitals may not be in a position to take risk, Natarajan said.

Stating that if exerted pressure, the hospitals were sending them back in the pretext of non-availability of beds, he said that the real reason was that there was no facility to treat Coronavirus infected persons in such hospitals, particularly with maternity wards.

Considering the danger to the health of two lives, the district administration should immediately intervene and solve the issue and also take steps to create Covid-19 wards in private hospitals, Natarajan said.