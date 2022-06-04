Prize distribution marks end of All India Basketball tournament 55th Nachimuthu Trophy for Men won by Indian Navy & 19th C.R.I. Pupms Trophy for Women won by KSEB

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore: Coimbatore District Basketball Association has been successfully conducting the All India Basketball Tournament for Men for the past 54 years and for women for the past 18 years.

The country’s leading basketball teams take pride in joining this prestigious tournament. This year, these tournaments are scheduled from 29th May to 3rd June 2022.

Nine leading teams of the country have been selected for the Men’s tournament and they include Indian Railways – New Delhi, Indian Airforce – New Delhi, Indian Navy – Lonavala, Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) – Trivandrum, Bank of Baroda – Bengaluru, Sports Hostel of Excellence – Chennai, TNBA TRW – Chennai, Kerala Police – Trivandrrum & Coimbatore District Basketball Association (CDBA) – Coimbatore.

For the Women’s tournament, the 8 teams selected are Eastern Railways – Kolkata, South Western Railways – Hubli, TNBA TRW – Chennai, Central Railways – Mumbai, Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) – Tiruvandrum, Kerala Police – Tiruvandrum,n Rising Star – Chennai & Coimbatore District Basketball Association (CDBA) – Coimbatore.

The winning teams in Men & Women section will be awarded cash prizes with men getting Rs. 1 lakh along with Nachimuthu Gounder cup and for women the winner getting Rs.50,000 & C.R.I. Pumps Trophy.

In today’s (June 3) match held in the morning 7.00 am for 55th Nachumithu Trophy for Men, KSEB played against Indian Air Force and defeated it by 72 points and claimed third place. (Jisnu G Nair 22, Rahul Sarath 11, Sarath AS 10 scored points) for KSEB while IAF scored 53 points and was placed fourth (Rajan 13, Santhosh 11 and Rohit 7).

While 19th C.R.I. Pumps trophy for women’s match, Kerala Police was pitted against Easter Railways with the Kerala police team defeated Easter Railway by 63 points and was placed third. (Jayalakshmi VJ 18, Athira MS 12, Rosemary Sajan 13) while Eastern Railways team scored 61 points and claimed fourth place. (Nima Thoma Bhutia 19, Nivya Raj PP 15, Avanthi Varadan 11).

In the final match of 19th C.R.I. Pumps trophy for women’s held today evening 5.00 pm, KSEB women’s team played against South Western Railways. KSEB 64 (P.S. Jeena 30, Susan Florentina. S 14, Minnu Maria Joy 6) bt South Western Railways 39 (C.L.Rini 12, Mohana Bala.T 8, Anusha.I.P 6).

In the second match finals for 55th Nachimuthu Gounder Trophy for Men, Indian Navy played against Indian Railways at 6.15 pm.

The winner team Indian Navy of the All India Basketball tournament was awarded with Rs 1 lakh cash besides 55th Nachimuthu Gounder trophy for men and the runner team Indian Railway was given with Rs 50,000 and Dr N Mahalingam trophy while the third place winner KSEB team was given Rs 20,000 and the fourth winner IAF with Rs 15,000. And the KSEB team was given away with Renuka Ramanathan Memorial award with Cash Prize of Rs.10,000.00. The Indian Navy player Mr. Gaurav Chandel awarded with promising player award.

In women’s team, the winning team KSEB was given Rs 50,000 and CRI Pumps trophy while the runner up team South Western Railway with Rs 25,000 and trophy while the third winners Kerala Police team with Rs 15,000 and the fourth winner Eastern Railway team with Rs 10,000. The Eastern Railway player Nima Doma Bhutia was awarded with promising player award.

Sakthi Group Chairman Dr Manickam was the Chief Guest at the Prize Distribution function and gave away the prizes to the winners and runners. CRI Pumps Joint Managing Director and President CDBA Mr. G Selvaraj was present on the occasion.

Elaborate arrangements for the tournament was made by Coimbatore Basketball Association Secretary Mr. S Balaji and Treasurer Mr. S Padmanabhan and Joint Secretary Mr. M Dipala executives and referees.