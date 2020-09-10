Proctored Online Off Campus Exams for TNAU Final Year Students

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore :Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor Dr N Kumar, today said that TNAU is conducting special examinations for

final year outgoing students to help them earn their degrees for pursuing their career or higher studies in time after attending their final semester online exams and evaluation.

The examinations are conducted under online supervision by proper monitoring by the professors through proctory mechanism.

The final year undergraduate students of TNAU, enjoy the unique experience of writing their final semester exams right in the comforts

of their homes under this COVID 19 pandemic period.

Online classes were conducted for the students during the pandemic period by the University, he said.

In accordance with the advisories of the State Government and the Centre a special online, off campus mode of exam for the final year students of ten undergraduate programmes exams are ongoing from September 2 till 14

A total of 2,365 students belonging to 14 constituent and 29 affiliated colleges of TNAU are taking part in this exam.

Dr K. Soorianathasundaram, the Controller of Examinations, said that in this unique digital exam, an examination application named, Exam From Home (EFH), has been specially outsourced to facilitate the students to write the exam from their homes using either mobiles or laptops with Android or Microsoft windows platform.

The EFH application can be down loaded prior to the exams and the question paper is made available to students at the scheduled start of exams on exam days. The question paper code will be sent to individual student mail IDs 15 minutes before the start of exam to enable the students to open the question papers and answer the questions.

The entire exam sessions are supervised live online through proctoring by identified faculty on all days of exams to maintain transparency.

In this connection, three sessions of webinars were conducted to sensitize students during the last week of August, 2020. Later, two sessions of mock exams were also conducted for the students to train and familiarize them on this digital exam from home by the University. After completion of exams, the digital e-answer scripts will be evaluated for declaration of results.