Profitable, well capitalized bank with a strong commitment to customer interest

Coimbatore, Mar 11 :Apparently seeking to to allay the fears among the custpmers, the private Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) Wednesday said “it is profitable, well capitalised bank with a strong commitment to customers interest”.

KVB has had the good fortune of serving Indians and Indian businesses over the last 104 years, its Managing Director and CEO. P R Seshadri said in a statement here. Over these years, KVB has built a reputation for putting our customers first at all times, including deposit customers whose interests have always been protected by ensuring high levels of capitalisation (High Capital Adequacy), prudent liquidity management, high quality risk management and consistent profitability, he said.

” KVB is proud to continue its legacy of uninterrupted profitability and dividend payments (both since inception),”Seshadri said.KVB is highly capitalised, with its Capital to Risk Weighted Assets Ratio

at 15.871 per cent against the regulatory requirement of 10.87, has the distinction of being consistently profitable throughout it’s of 104 year history, he claimed.

The Bank manages its liquidity on a conservative basis to ensure that customer needs are met immediately. In keeping with this philosophy, KVB’s liquidity coverage ratio (a ratio that measures the liquidity available versus uses over a prescribed period) is 306.23 per cent as against a regulatory requirement of 100 per cent, which indicates very high level of liquidity to meet any obligations.The bank is taking advantage of the opportunities presented in India, continues to grow prudently and its investment in digital technology has enabled it to

attract new customer segments while deepening relationship with existing customers, he pointed out.

“Karur Vysya Bank continues its proud tradition of serving its customers. It does so while ensuring high levels of capital and liquidity and prudently managing risk. KVB is a fundamentally strong institution across all relevant

parameters,” Seshadri said.