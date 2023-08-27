Project Puthri’s 8th Edition Udyog Utsav 2023 held in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Avtar Human Capital Trust (AHCT), the non-profit arm of Avtar Group, India’s premier Diversity, Equity & Inclusion solutions firm, conducted the 8th edition of Udyog Utsav 2023 at Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women today. Mr. M Prathap, IAS, Commissioner, Corporation of Coimbatore, the Chief Guest at the event presented and honored the schools that participated in Udyog Utsav.

Project Puthri is India’s first ever developmental project that seeks to create Career Intentionality among underprivileged girl students. From the time of its launch six years ago by Avtar Human Capital Trust, Project Puthri has changed the destinies of over 11,000 girls studying in Government and Corporation Schools in Puducherry and 10 districts of Tamil Nadu. Udyog Utsav, a one-of-its-kind initiative by Project Puthri turns the spotlight on India’s underprivileged daughters to enable them to choose educational courses and career paths from a variety of options.

This edition of Udyog Utsav, sponsored by Harman Inspired Charitable Trust, Messers-Cutting, Rotary Club of Coimbatore Central and Rotary Club of Madras Vadapalani, held at the college campus saw the participation of more than 450 girls from nine Government and Corporation Schools in the city and from surrounding towns. These young girls are at present being trained in over 40 skills that will enable them to build intentional careers post their tertiary education at their schools.

More than 10 corporates and government institutions including Emerald Jewelry, Sakthi Finance, CA Enterprises, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Project Management Institute, Landmark Group, Indian Navy, Indian Army, RVS College of Ayurveda, Vanavarayar Institute of Agriculture, Seven departments of Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women – School of Allied Sciences, Department of Bio Science, School of Home Science, School of Commerce and Management, School of Engineering, Department of Education and School of Physical Science and Computational Sciences participated in the conference and rendered their knowledge and expertise.

The students got an opportunity to understand the career opportunities that are present at different industry segments. The career visioning conference gave the girl students a chance to envisage the possibilities of career, scholarship, internships, and future careers for them to make discretionary choices towards their career paths.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Saundarya Rajesh, Social Entrepreneur, Founder – President, Avtar Group, and the Managing Trustee of AHCT said,

“According to statistics available, women’s workforce participation in India hovers around 24 percent, one of the lowest in the world per cent. In the vast landscape of India’s workforce, employment opportunities for women have grown brighter, yet challenges persist. Despite recessionary trends globally, hiring activity in India is seeing an uptick with a lot of job opportunities emerging. With a decade where women’s workforce participation declined, behind us, it’s clear that we must work harder to level the playing field.”

She further added, “Udyog Utsav stands as a testament to our commitment to bridge the gap between education and employment. Over the years we have been able to formulate a comprehensive training intervention for the girls on Career Intentionality to enable them to script their own destinies.”

In his address, Mr. M Prathap, IAS, Commissioner – Corporation of Coimbatore, said, “Where girls are not represented, there is stagnation. Hence, girls’ education is for the welfare of the whole nation. Project Puthri that instils career intentionality in girl students gives us immense gratification for the change it envisions. As demonstrated by over 50 women scientists who worked on Chandrayaan 3, they hold the key for progress and success. Government initiatives like Naan Mudhalvan coupled with career visioning conference like this are the seeds for a greater tomorrow where women are represented equally in all spheres.”

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Bharathi Harishankar, Vice Chancellor, Avinashilingam University for women, said, “Your career is not just about financial empowerment but also a means to transform societies. So set your target on what you want to achieve and work towards it with dedication and focus. Along with that, inculcate the drive to change the destiny of the communities and this nation, you will be doubly gratified.”