Protest meet for speedy completion of Avarampalayam flyover work

Coimbatore: Residents of Avarampalayam and Ganapathy staged a protest at the district revenue office south on Tuesday, demanding speedy construction of flyover at Avarampalayam.

Residents and members of Avarampalayam-Ganapathy Railway Flyover Struggle Committee gathered at DRO on Tuesday to express their dismay over the delay in construction of a flyover. They said a hunger strike was held last October 2017, demanding start of the flyover work. The railway officials and district administration had promised to start the work by December 2017.

The Railways started the work in December and construction work was progressing at good pace. But, the State Government had to construct the road leading to bridge and service road and had done nothing.

Though the landowners were willing to give their land, the government had not taken up any acquisition activities. The land price had been fixed at Rs 3,500 per sqft. The protestors said the documents were ready and owners had given letters expressing their willingness to the DRO but no action had been taken yet.