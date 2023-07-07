Prozone Mall, Announces Exciting End-of-Season Sale with Unbeatable Offers!

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore – It’s that time of the year, when everyone is rushing to Prozone Mall. The eagerly awaited End-Of-Season-Sale has commenced at Coimbatore’s favourite shopping destination. To make this sale even more attractive, Prozone mall is offering – Flat 50% OFF on major brands from 7th to 9th July 2023.

Shoppers can indulge in an exciting shopping experience with a wide range of domestic and international brands and products varying from fashion, accessories, electronics to home décor; all available under one roof. With discounts of FLAT 50% OFF, this is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your wardrobe, beautify your home, and fulfill your shopping wish list. Whether you are looking for the latest fashion trends or looking to grab some amazing deals on your favorite brands, Prozone Mall has it all.

And as you take a break from shopping, you can treat yourself to an exhilarating movie experience or just unwind at the food court by enjoying delicious meals with your family and friends. You can also avail amazing offers at the thrilling entertainment zone.

Don’t miss out on these incredible deals and discounts at Prozone’s End-of-Season Sale. This weekend, gather your shopping list, and get ready for a never before shopping experience.