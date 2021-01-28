PSG College of Nursing to hold workshop on Disaster Preparedness and Response

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Representative Image

PSG College of Nursing, Coimbatore, is going to hold a workshop titled – Disaster Preparedness and Response: Nurses’ Role – at the campus from January 29 to February 4.

The workshop will commence with a ‘Welcome Address’ by Dr A Jayasudha, Principal, PSG College of Nursing. Registrar Professor Dr S Ani Grace Kalaimathi, Tamilnadu Nurses and Midwives Council, Chennai, will deliver the ‘Keynote Address’.

The sessions will be handled by nursing and health team experts from various colleges, government sectors to deal with the Fundamentals of Disaster, Pre-disaster, and Post-disaster sessions with mock drills.