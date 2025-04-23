PSG GRD Museum of Science and Technology: Inauguration on 24th April 2025

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, a city celebrated for its entrepreneurial spirit, academic excellence, and industrial innovation, has now taken a giant leap in scientific education and exploration with the establishment of the GRD Science Museum. This state-of-the-art facility, named in honor of Dr. G. R. Damodaran, stands as a center of discovery, inspiration, and learning, shaping the future of science and technology enthusiasts.

The realization of this grand vision would not have been possible without the unwavering support of PSG & Sons’ Charities, which graciously provided the land and infrastructure to establish this world-class museum. As an institution that has played a pivotal role in shaping Coimbatore’s educational landscape, their contribution ensures that generations of

students will have access to cutting-edge scientific learning experiences.

Adding to this remarkable initiative, the Alumni of PSG College of Technology have come together, pooling their expertise, resources, and passion for education to curate and develop this enviable repository of scientific knowledge. Their vision was to create a hands-on, immersive learning environment that fosters scientific curiosity and innovation in young minds.

At the heart of the GRD Science Museum lies its impressive array of exhibits, designed to make learning interactive, engaging, and inspiring.

The museum boasts:

• Mobility Gallery showcases the evolution of transportation, from early wheel-based inventions to modern electric and autonomous vehicles, features interactive models, scaled prototypes, and immersive simulations.

• Physics & Engineering Pavilion – Demonstrating fundamental principles such as

electromagnetism, motion, and energy conversion through live experiments.

• Space & Astronomy Gallery – Featuring models of rockets, satellites, and celestial

bodies, along with an augmented reality (AR) space experience.

• Robotics & AI Lab – Showcasing intelligent automation, machine learning models,

and humanoid robots, inspiring future engineers.

• Virtual Reality (VR) Experience – Taking visitors on deep-sea dives, time-travel

explorations, and cosmic journeys, bridging the gap between imagination and

reality.

Beyond being a museum, GRD Science Museum serves as an academic-industrial bridge,

aligning STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education with real- world applications. Collaborations with research institutes, industries, and startups will help students explore, experiment, and innovate, ensuring that Coimbatore remains at the forefront of technological advancement.

In many ways, the GRD Science Museum embodies the spirit of Coimbatore itself—a city that has grown from strength to strength through the vision and enterprise of its people. PSG & Sons’ Charities and the PSG Tech alumni have created not just a museum, but a movement—one that will ignite young minds and propel them toward a future driven by science, discovery, and innovation.

With this landmark initiative, Coimbatore cements its place as a hub for knowledge, research, and industrial excellence, ensuring that the spirit of scientific inquiry continues to flourish for generations to come.

Inauguration Agenda :

Venue : PSG GRD Museum of Science and Technology

5 pm : Receiving the Chief Guest at PSG GRD Museum / Ribbon Cutting / Short Visit inside

5.15 pm: Coffee break

Venue : PSG Convention Center

5.45 pm: Prayer

5.50 pm: Welcome by Alumni President Mr.Krishnakumar

5.55 pm: Dr.AVVaradarajan, PSG Tech Alumnus : Felicitation: Prof.GRD & Alumni

6.00 pm: Mr.Vijay Mohan, Trustee, Alumni Foundation : About Museum

6.05 pm: Managing Trustee Shri.L.Gopalakrishnan: Presidential Address

6.10 pm: Mr.C.Vijayakumar, Chief executive Officer& MD, HCL Tech : Guest of Honour Address

6.15 pm : Ms. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCL Tech: Chief Guest Address

6.25 pm: Dr.R.Rudramoorthy, Director, PSG CARE : Vote of Thanks

6.30 pm : National Anthem