PSG launches traffic forum to reduce fatalities on Avinashi Road

To bring down the number of fatal accidents and traffic issues on Avinashi Road, PSG Institutions has joined hands with Traffic Police and formed the PSG Traffic Forum.
The PSG Traffic Forum will have 310 student volunteers from PSG Institutions. According to a press statement, 310 young volunteers from various institutions of PSG will be assisting the traffic police on a daily basis on heavy traffic hours after completion of their induction.
The PSG traffic forum is inaugurated on 10th October 2017 by Sujit Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police , Traffic, Coimbatore , in the presence of L.Gopalakrishnan, Managing Trustee, PSG and Son’s Charities.
