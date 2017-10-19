19 Oct 2017, Edition - 828, Thursday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Techies attacked on the outskirts of Bengaluru by close to 100 men for complaining about illegal cow slaughter to cops
  • Students canned in Kishtwar, J&K for defending the national anthem
  • Court has opened after a 2-day holiday, there is a strong possibility of the Talwars being released today: D. Maurya, Jailor, Dasna Jail
  • Boat capsizes in Panapur area of Chhapra in Bihar; 4 swim to safety and search is underway for 11 others.
Coimbatore

PSG launches traffic forum to reduce fatalities on Avinashi Road

Covai Post Network
October 19, 2017

To bring down the number of fatal accidents and traffic issues on Avinashi Road, PSG Institutions has joined hands with Traffic Police and formed the PSG Traffic Forum.

The PSG Traffic Forum will have 310 student volunteers from PSG Institutions. According to a press statement, 310 young volunteers from various institutions of PSG will be assisting the traffic police on a daily basis on heavy traffic hours after completion of their induction.

The PSG traffic forum is inaugurated on 10th October 2017 by Sujit Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police , Traffic, Coimbatore , in the presence of L.Gopalakrishnan, Managing Trustee, PSG and Son’s Charities.

