PSG POLYTECHNIC COLLEGE – FOUNDATION DAY 2023

Covai Post Network

PSG Polytechnic College is one of the foremost institutions. It was first established as the PSG Industrial Institute in 1926 by PSG and Sons’ Charities in Peelamedu, Coimbatore. The Polytechnic College was started in 1939, the founders wisely decided to locate it on the same campus as the PSG Industrial Institute for

effective industry-institute interaction. The Polytechnic College was conferred autonomous status by the Directorate of Technical Education in 1976.

This year, PSG Polytechnic College in Coimbatore gears up to celebrate its foundation day on Friday, September 15, which will be held in the PSG Tech Quadrangle at 10.15 a.m. The event will be presided Over by Shri. L. Gopalakrishnan, Managing Trustee of PSG& Sons’ Charities. Ms. K. Thenmozhi Selvi, Project Director, Oceansat 3/3A, UR Rao Satellite Center (URSC), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Bengaluru was the

chief guest for the foundation day 2023.

Some of the distinguished alumni have been invited. They are as follows:

Mr.P.Sivalingam, 1984 DME (Mechanical Engineering), Additional Divisional

Railway Manager, Southern Railways – Salem Division, Salem.

” Lt. Colonel R. Senthil Kumar, 1985 DEEE (Electrical Engineering), Additional

Director-Training, Karantaka & Goa NCC Directorate, Bengaluru.

” Ms. Lalitha Rao Sahib, 1987 DDD (Design & Drafting), Managing Director,

Sri Nuthatch Nutricare Technologies, Bengaluru.

Mr. S. Viswanathan, I.A.S.

1998 DME, (Mechanical Engineering) Deputy

Chairperson

Chennai Port Authority, Ministry of Ports- Shipping and

Waterways, Govt. of India, Chennai.