PSG & Sons’ Charities Trust holds 95th Founders Day Celebration

An annual event, celebrated on January 25, to remember and pay tribute to the founders of PSG & Sons’ Charities.

Justice M. Karpaga Vinayagam, Retd. Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court, Past Chairperson of Appellate Tribunal for Electricity, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India, New Delhi, was the Chief Guest Sri. L. Gopalakrishnan, Managing Trustee, PSG & Sons’ Charities, presided.

The virtual event started at 4.00 pm on Monday, January 25, 2021.

DISTINGUISHED ALUMNI AWARDEES HONOURED during the event were

•Mr. B. Satheesh Balan IPS, Deputy Inspector General of Police Special Task Force Mewat, Gurgaon Haryana

•Mr. M.V. Ramesh Babu, Director Navamani Group of Companies Coimbatore

•Mr. P. Kumaravel Pandian IAS, Corporation Commissioner & Special Officer Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation Coimbatore

•Mr. Shanmugam Nagarajan, Co-Founder & Chief People Officer [24]7.ai Bangalore

•Ms. Pinky Naresh Kumar, Senior Executive Director Goldman Sachs, London United Kingdom

•Dr. Joy Sarojini Michael, Prof & Head – Microbiology Christian Medical College Vellore

•Mrs. G. Nirmala, Lecturer, Nursing Department College of Health & Sport Sciences University of Bahrain.

The awardees at the function collectively opined that PSG has grown effectively from strength and strength and reached great heights.