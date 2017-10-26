Put an end to usury practice :AIYF

Activists of All India Youth Federaton (AIYF) today staged a demonstration seeking Tamil Nadu government to take

stringent action and put an end to the usury practice prevailing in the State.

Citing recent incident of immolation deaths of a family in Tirunelveli, the AIYF, affiliated to CPI, led by the District President, M V Kalyanasundaram,raised slogans against such practice and wanted the Government to identify

those involved in such practices and take stringent action on complaints from the victims, police said.

They also alleged that those who oppose the BJP and its Government at the Centre, were ‘threatened and harassed’ in Tamil Nadu, police said.