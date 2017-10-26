Put an end to usury practice :AIYF

Activists of All India Youth Federaton (AIYF) today staged a demonstration seeking Tamil Nadu government to take
stringent action and put an end to the usury practice prevailing in the State.
Citing recent incident of immolation deaths of a family in Tirunelveli, the AIYF, affiliated to CPI, led by the District President, M V Kalyanasundaram,raised slogans against such practice and wanted the Government to identify
those involved in such practices and take stringent action on complaints from the victims, police said.
They also alleged that those who oppose the BJP and its Government at the Centre, were ‘threatened and harassed’ in Tamil Nadu, police said.
The Madras Musical Association has won top honours at the fourth Asia Pacific Choir Games held in Colombo on October 22 and 23. The association won gold and silver in two differ...Read More
If you have grown up in an Indian household, methi (also known as fenugreek) is a herb that you would be extremely familiar with. An Indian household cannot do without methi leaves...Read More
Remember 'Piku'? The movie threw light on the cause of common anxiety and tension among many Indian families – constipation and irregular bowel movement. According to a survey ca...Read More