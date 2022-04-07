Quadra accelerates growth plans with acquisition of Better Lives (formerly Probeseven), software solutions provider

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE – Quadrasystems.net India Private Limited (www.quadrasystems.net), a global award winning cloud infrastructure solutions provider today announced the acquisition of Better Lives (www.betterlives.world) (formerly known as Probeseven), a leading developer of custom software products. Founded in 2008, Better Lives has executed more than 400+ projects for over 200+ customers and has built a portfolio of 7+ software products that serve a wide range of customers in India, Europe and the US.

Cloud customers worldwide are moving ahead on the cloud maturity curve, even as more and more businesses are accelerating the shift to the cloud to drive their digital transformation efforts. Quadra has been one of the early movers in this space, with a proven track record of providing cloud consulting, migration, deployment and services to leading business across India across diverse verticals including manufacturing, IT/ITES, pharma, healthcare and BFSI.

Every business, regardless of geography or industry is faced with increasingly shorter timeframes to respond to market demands, customer needs and external circumstances. The world over, businesses are using Software-as-a-Service solutions (SaaS) to accelerate outcomes, and with this acquisition, Quadra aims to augment its already rich portfolio of award-winning enterprise software products. Quadra also expects this acquisition to strengthen its Cloud Application Services practice, including low code/no-code, application &data modernization andDevOps solution areas.

According to Nagaraj Ponnuswamy, Co-Founder & Executive Director of Quadrasystems.net India Private Limited, “This strategic move will help us to accelerate our growth and realize our vision of being the most preferred technology partner for our customers, helping them build intelligent enterprises”. Adds Prashanth Subramanian, Co-Founder & Executive Director, “The importance of a resilient digital backbone has never been more important than today. We’re leading the way in helping businesses adopt a digital-first strategy. This investment is just a representation of our commitment to customers.”

“We are extremely excited to be part of an organization that we have long admired from the outside. As part of a global award-winning team with visionary leadership, we can play an expanded and impactful role for our customers,” says Muthukumar A, CEO, Better Lives.

About Quadra

Quadra is a global award-winning cloud infrastructure solutions provider, focused on helping customers build agile and intelligent enterprises. Quadra is a trusted technology advisor to India’s top business houses and brands, helping them to navigate technological change and complexity, while enabling them to connect technology with business outcomes. Quadra’s deep skills and experience, by harnessing a team that possesses more than 750+ professional IT certifications, combined with innovative services and custom IP solutions have helped over 3,000 customers modernize their businesses.