Quarterly exam question papers made available on social media ?

Coimbatore : Question paper for the ongoing quarterly examinations for 10 to 12th standards are made available on social media the previous day itself.

According to reports being flashed in the social media, the question paper for commerce paper for 11th Standard, scheduled for Monday was available on Sunday itself through ‘Share Chat’ app and many students had downloaded and taken hard copies.

Similarly, the question paper for computer applications scheduled for Tuesday was leaked on Monday itself through the app helping the students to prepare well, the report said.

The officials from Education department were not not immediately available for their version, while sources in the district administration said that if there was any truth in the report, a departmental inquiry will be held and guilty will be punished.