Rafale fighters land in India

The first batch of five rafale fighters, the finest combat fighter (fifth generation ) aircrafts that India had acquired landed at Ambala,shortly after 3.00 p.m.today.

In a welcome tweet,Defence Minister Rajnath Singh noted ‘the birds have landed safely’.

Air chief R K S Bhadurai recieved the three twin seaters and two single seaters.

Earlier as they entered Indian air space at 1 . 50.pm . they had first radio contact with INS kolkata the frigate with a group of ships and the Indian Navy welcomed the five rafales commanded by Wing Commander Harkareet Singh.They were given cover by two sukhoi 30 fully armed fightters. The picture shows five rafales escorted by two sukhois. The camera was in an Indian air force cargo plane which was carrying fuel for refuelling.

They will join the 17th squadron known as golden arrows which is the finest in the Indian Air Force.