Rain water enters 300 houses in Tirupur; residents hold picketing on road

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore : Water entered nearly 300 houses in nearby Tirupur, following two-hour heavy rain in the wee hours of Monday, even as the residents staged picketing seeking immediate measures to prevent water logging in the area. Traffic in the area was disrupted during peak hours in the morning.Sangilipallam, Perichipalayam and Thekkuthotam areas on the Tirupur-Dharapuram

Road experienced heavy rain for two hours, resulting in the Noyyal river overflowing and water entering many houses on its banks.

Some houses had waist-deep water, while majority of houses saw levels at knee-deep, leading to damage of household articles and inmates spending sleepless nights, police said.Rainwater entered a few godowns storing banian materials and waste, they said.

About 300 residents took to the streets and squatted on the Tirupur-Dharapuram Road, seeking immediate intervention of administration to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

The picketing disrupted vehicular traffic, creating problems to school and college-going students and workers and office-goers.

Tirupur South MLA Gunasekharan and senior corporation officials rushed to the area and assured the residents of taking steps to divert the water, following which the picketing was withdrawn. Officials immediately requisitioned earth movers and diverted the water flow into tributaries, they said.

To prevent spread of water-borne diseases, the officials ordered spraying of insecticides and bleaching powder to prevent breeding of mosquito, police added.