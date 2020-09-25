Rain water flows into houses, residents stay on road whole night in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Nearly 50 houses were partially submerged in the rain waters, as the blockage in Rajavaikaal prevented the surplus water from Muthankulam entered in the area.

The waters due to incessant rains being experienced for the last few days has resulted in brimming almost all the ponds and lakes and surplus waters from them used to reach Ukkadam big tank.

However, due to the blockade at an under bridge at Rajavaikall following garbage and other solid waste, the water was stagnated entered into more than 50 houses in Palanisamy Colony near Ponnaiahrajapuram past midnight yesterday.

The people living there ran for safety, along with their children.

The residents managed to flush out the water manually and informed the Corporation officials, who arranged for the workers to clear the dump, even as they were waiting outside their house the entire night.