Rain water harvesting project in Coimbatore Corporation girls high school

Coimbatore: The Coimbatore Acme Ladies Circle (CALC) 85 along with CRI pumps today executed ‘Rain water harvesting project’ at Corporation Girls High School at Siddhapudur in the city.

More than 250 students and others will benefit from the project, which was inaugurated by CRI Pumps CSR Head S Raja.

The school principal and Ravi from CRI felicitated the event, even as CALC85 Chairperson Samyuktha Vidhyaadharan thanked everyone for their presence and conveyed her greetings to the school on the behalf of the Circle.