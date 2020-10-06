  • Download mobile app
06 Oct 2020, Edition - 1911, Tuesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Jaswant Singh was perfect boss and mentor: Omar Abdullah
  • Northeastern culture is the jewel of Indian culture: Amit Shah
  • Tokyo-bound para-athletes and players in 9 disciplines to resume activities from Oct 5: SAI
Travel

Coimbatore

Rain water harvesting project in Coimbatore Corporation girls high school

Covai Post Network

October 6, 2020

Coimbatore: The Coimbatore Acme Ladies Circle (CALC) 85 along with CRI pumps today executed ‘Rain water harvesting project’ at Corporation Girls High School at Siddhapudur in the city.

More than 250 students and others will benefit from the project, which was inaugurated by CRI Pumps CSR Head S Raja.

The school principal and Ravi from CRI felicitated the event, even as CALC85 Chairperson Samyuktha Vidhyaadharan thanked everyone for their presence and conveyed her greetings to the school on the behalf of the Circle.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿