Rains to continue for another two days

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore and surrounding areas like Valparai, Chinnaallar are likely to experience rains for the next two days.

According to Prof. Panneerselvam of MET Department, night temperature would dip to 22 degree Celsius, while it would be between 27 and 30 degree Celsius during day time.

“For the next few days cloudy weather will prevail in Nilgiris,” he added.