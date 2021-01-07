  • Download mobile app
07 Jan 2021
Rainwater should be removed with motor pumps, orders Corporation Commissioner

Covai Post Network

January 7, 2021

Heavy rains lashed various places in Coimbatore last night. Water stagnation has been reported in various places that fall under the Corporation. Corporation employees are working to remove the same.

Commissioner of the Corporation Kumaravel Pandian inspected a few places including Ganga Nagar and later told that rainwater must be removed immediately with motor pumps. Wetmix roads should be built in those areas, he said.
Municipal engineer Lakshmanan, Project engineer Gnanavel and others were present during the inspection.

