Rajasthan-based six-member gang held for robbery in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: City police arrested six members of a gang form Rajasthan who allegedly stole Rs 60,000 from a house in Cheran Ma Nagar near Peelamedu in the city on Sunday.

The gang belongs to the notorious Bawaria community in Rajasthan, known for criminal activities, including murder, rape and robberies across the country, police said. The gang arrived in Coimbatore from Rajasthan a week ago and targeted the house of M Madhavan (52), manager in a private firm after monitoring the house for three days.

When Madhavan left for work on Saturday, the gang broke open the house and looted Rs 60,000 in cash from the house and escaped. When Madhavan returned back from office, he found the front door of the house broken and Rs 60000 stolen. On his complaint, police officials rushed to spot and collected the CCTV footage from the locality and conducted a search for the accused. Police identified the gang on Sunday evening and seized Rs 50,000 cash from the gang which was planning to conduct several burglaries in the city.

The arrested were identified as L Chottulal, M Deva, T Ramprasath, V Babulal, N Sanny, and M Kissanlal.