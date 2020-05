Covai Post Network

Various Rajasthani Associations and individuals residing in coimbatore joined together to collect and handed over Rs 51,26,555/- to Minister S P Velumani at the Coimbatore Collectorate. This was done under the guiendance of Shravan Bohra. The others who were present include Babulal Bagrecha, Santosh Patwari, Joraram Patel, Dalusingh, kantilal kothari, Gowtham Bohra, Shrenik Bafna and Pukhraj Devasi among others.