Rajinikanth’s proposed party name is Makkal Sevai Katchi, autorickshaw the symbol

The Election Commission has allotted the “autorickshaw” symbol to a newly registered party called ‘Makkal Sevai Katchi’ believed to be the one to be floated by Rajinikanth on December 31. The party’s president’s address is given as Ernavoor, near Chennai where Rajinikanth has a farmhouse.

Presently, the actor is busy with the shoot of Annaatthe in Hyderabad. The party symbol is believed to strike a chord with the middle-class. A lot of auto drivers are fans of the Superstar, especially post the release of the blockbuster Baasha.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan couldn’t get the torch symbol since the same has been allocated to another lesser-known party. Expressing his anger and disappointment, the actor-cum-politician said in a lighter vein that if not torch light, they would go for light house.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam floated by TTV Dhinakaran, Sasikala’s nephew, has managed to get hold of the “pressure cooker” symbol.