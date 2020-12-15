  • Download mobile app
15 Dec 2020, Edition - 1981, Tuesday
Hospital Management Software
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Trust testimony of good Samaritans in road crashes: SC
  • Sixty-six IIT-Madras students have tested positive for COVID-19 from December 1 till yesterday: IIT Madras
  • Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar reaches Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence.
  • Punjab BJP says Yograj Singh should be jailed for his comment
  • Country will not have to wait too long for Covid-19 vaccine: PM
  • BJP govt at Centre should withdraw farm laws or step down, says Mamata
Travel

Coimbatore

Rajinikanth’s proposed party name is Makkal Sevai Katchi, autorickshaw the symbol

Covai Post Network

December 15, 2020

Share

The Election Commission has allotted the “autorickshaw” symbol to a newly registered party called ‘Makkal Sevai Katchi’ believed to be the one to be floated by Rajinikanth on December 31. The party’s president’s address is given as Ernavoor, near Chennai where Rajinikanth has a farmhouse.

Presently, the actor is busy with the shoot of Annaatthe in Hyderabad. The party symbol is believed to strike a chord with the middle-class. A lot of auto drivers are fans of the Superstar, especially post the release of the blockbuster Baasha.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan couldn’t get the torch symbol since the same has been allocated to another lesser-known party. Expressing his anger and disappointment, the actor-cum-politician said in a lighter vein that if not torch light, they would go for light house.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam floated by TTV Dhinakaran, Sasikala’s nephew, has managed to get hold of the “pressure cooker” symbol.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿