23 Jun 2018, Edition - 1075, Saturday
FLASH NEWS:
- Tral, J&K: 8 security personnel injured in a grenade attack
- J&K: All-party meet with Governor NN Vohra has been cancelled
- Bombay HC admits discharge plea of Col. Purohit
- Rahul Gandhi can cross all lines for votes, says Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister
- The Charing Cross rail terminal in London was evacuated following reports of a man on the tracks claiming to carry a bomb
- Update: 1 civilian and 1 cop were killed in the encounter
- 10-year old boy gunned down by a watchman for plucking mangoes from an orchard in Bihar
- Daati Maharaj reaches crime branch as the probe begins on the rape case against him
- J&K: 2 jawaans injured in an encounter in Anantnag
Rajini’s ‘Kaala’ fame Thar on display in Coimbatore
Covai Post Network
June 22, 2018
Coimbatore: The Thar SUV type car used by super star Rajinikanth in his latest movie ‘Kaala’ is now kept for public view at a shopping mall on Sathy Road here.
The vehicle has huge fan following and is arrest for the superstar’s fans.
The vehicle, acquired from the film producer by Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, was brought here for display. A year ago, he had requested the producer to give it to him for display in the company’s auto museum. After the release of the movie, the producer gifted the Thar to Anand.
The off-roader SUV Thar was first displayed at the Chennai Mahindra Research Valley.
It is powered by a 2.5-litre CRDe engine that produces 105 bhp power at 3,800 rpm and peak torque of 274 Nm. It gets a standard 4WD system.