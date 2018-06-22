Rajini’s ‘Kaala’ fame Thar on display in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: The Thar SUV type car used by super star Rajinikanth in his latest movie ‘Kaala’ is now kept for public view at a shopping mall on Sathy Road here.

The vehicle has huge fan following and is arrest for the superstar’s fans.

The vehicle, acquired from the film producer by Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, was brought here for display. A year ago, he had requested the producer to give it to him for display in the company’s auto museum. After the release of the movie, the producer gifted the Thar to Anand.

The off-roader SUV Thar was first displayed at the Chennai Mahindra Research Valley.

It is powered by a 2.5-litre CRDe engine that produces 105 bhp power at 3,800 rpm and peak torque of 274 Nm. It gets a standard 4WD system.