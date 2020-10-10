  • Download mobile app
10 Oct 2020, Edition - 1915, Saturday
Coimbatore

Ramasami begins campaign for good governance

Covai Post Network

October 10, 2020

Coimbatore : Even before political parties can get their act together for the forthcomg assembly polls, Social activist K R Ramasamy,
popularly known as ‘Traffic’ Ramasamy Saturday started his campaign seeking to +vote for good governance+ in the city.

Accompanied by a few volunteers, Ramasamy, under the banner of Nallatchi Iyakkam (Good Governance Movement) distributed pamphlets
at traffic signals and places of large public concentration, to create awareness among the public to vote for good people to provide good governance.

Wearing T shirts, bearing the message ‘vote for good governance and vote for good people and reject others, Ramasami held aloft a banner, urging the public to vote only for good people, be it from political parties or independents.

The vote should be given to those who don’t use pubic money for personal benefit.

