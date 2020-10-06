Rank list for UG programme to be released on October 15

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: The rank list for the Under Graduate programme in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) will be released on October 15.

Of the total registration of 48,820, first level document verification was done for 41,354 applications, of which 18,701 are male and 22,8733 female.

A total of 3,319 applications were received with Male 1,798, Female1,520 for Diploma programme, a varsity release said today.

The last date of filling up of online application is October 16 and the last date for receipt of the filled in application along with the photocopies of the certificate and application fee (Demand Draft) is October 21, it said.