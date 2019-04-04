  • Download mobile app
04 Apr 2019
GEM Hospital
Coimbatore

Rape, murder accused thrashed

Covai Post Network

April 4, 2019

Coimbatore : A section of the public today thrashed Santhosh Kumar, the accused in the sexual assault and murder case of a 7-year old girl, in the Government Hospital premises, where he was brought for a medical checkup

While being taken under police escort in a waiting van after the procedure, Santhosh was grabbed by some persons and hit on the face and neck.

However, police managed to push him into the van and rushed out of the area, which led to tense moments on the premises.

After the incident, a group raised slogans that such criminals should not be allowed to go scot-free.

