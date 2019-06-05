  • Download mobile app
05 Jun 2019, Edition - 1422, Wednesday
Coimbatore

Rare surgery at Royal Care Super Speciality Hospital

Covai Post Network

June 5, 2019

Royal Care witnessed a rare case of massive retracted rotator, a condition where the four muscles in the shoulder joint undergo heavy stress leading to cuff tear.

A 65-year-old patient hailing from Karur District visited Dr.Dinesh Chidambaram,Consultant Orthopaedic and shoulder specialist at the Royal Care Super Speciality Hospital,Neelambur,Coimbatore.

The patient complained of severe pain over right shoulder and difficulty in performing everyday activities. A detailed clinical analysis of the patient and MRI revealed a massive retracted rotator cuff tear.

Tendon transfer and Reverse shoulder Arthroplasty are the usual procedure done for this condition.

Considering the patient’s age and condition, Dr.Dinesh decided to go with an advanced technique known as Superior Capsular Reconstruction in which fascia from thigh is used to repair the torn cuff in shoulder.

This advanced method gives good results with less pain and reduced hospital stay.

The patient is now totally pain free, a hospital release said.

