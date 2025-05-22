  • Download mobile app
22 May 2025, Edition - 3600, Thursday
Rasanai Presents Chettiyar Veedhi Food Festival: A Culinary Journey Through Chettinad’s Rich Heritage

Covai Post Network

May 22, 2025

Rasanai, known for celebrating the finest regional cuisines of India from the streets of the south, proudly presents the ‘Chettiyar Veedhi Food Festival’, running till May 31st, 2025. This vibrant festival brings to life the unique and storied culinary traditions of Chettinad, a culturally rich region nestled in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district.

Chettinad, home to the Nattukottai Chettiars, is renowned not only for its trade legacy but also for its rich and diverse culinary heritage. What exists as street food today has its roots in centuries of tradition. The cuisine here mirrors the land—dry, resourceful, and rooted in culture, with a unique blend of influences from Southeast Asia, thanks to historical trade routes. Chettinad cuisine showcases the mastery of sun-drying, pickling, and spice-blending, developed to withstand the region’s arid climate.

Chettiyar Veedhi encapsulates this heritage by offering authentic street-style flavors shaped by generations of resilience, craft, and culture. Guests can indulge in a range of iconic dishes such as Mappillai Samba Idly with Chettinad Naattu Kozhi Masala, Muttai Paniyara Kozhambu, Milagu Kozhi Chettinad, Alagar Kovil Dosai, Karuveppilai Sola Varuval, and the unique Vazhai Pazha Paniyaram paired with Vetrilai shots and much more.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to savor the warmth and depth of Chettinad’s traditional flavors. Join us at Rasanai for an unforgettable culinary experience celebrating heritage, history, and heart.

For More Information:
Address: Rasanai (Coimbatore), 608, Avinashi Rd, GM Nagar, Pudur, Pappanaickenpalayam, Coimbatore: 641037
Date: Till May 31st 2025
Timings: Monday to Sunday 12:00PM to 4:00PM & 7:00PM to 11:00PM
Wallet Factor for Two: INR.1800/-
Contact Number for Reservations: +91 7540022333
Media Contact
Red Consulting
Raja / Salman
9841570091 / 9884910721

