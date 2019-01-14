Rathinavani 90.8 Community Radio to attend UNICEF workshop

Covai Post Network

Rathinavani Community radio has been invited for a two-day workshop organised by the Community Radio Broadcasters, Which will provide an opportunity for them to work with Community Radios with a major focus on Continuing Education and eradication of Child Marriage. The workshop will be hosted by Community Radio Association in association with UNICEF-India to be held at Indore, Madhya Pradesh on February 7 and 8, 2019.

UNICEF would like to involve community radios as a community based platform to reach out and engage with communities and catalyze local actions, amplify solutions and issues concerning women, adolescents and children. The major focal point would be girl’s education and ending child marriage. While doing so emphasis will also be given on responsive parenting and positive masculinity.

The partnership expects the CR stations to understand the issues around increasing girl’s education and ending child marriage and make regular radio based programs on these issues. The programs are based on the local barriers, motivators and best practices, amplifying the positive deviants and discussing ways and popularizing good practices.

Rathinavani Station Head, Mukesh Mohankumar will be participating in the workshop at Indore, Madhya Pradesh on behalf of rathinavani community radio, Coimbatore, Tamilnadu. We would like to highlight that this is the first time Rathinavani 90.8 CR is working with UNICEF India on a national level.