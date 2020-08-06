RAW team to discuss with CBCID officials on Angoda Lokka’s death.

Covai Post Network

A five-member team of officials from Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) have met CBCID senior officials here in connection with the mysterious death of Sri Lankan underworld don Angoda Lokka, in the city on July three last.

According to a senior police official, the RAW team was in the city Wednesday and held discussion with CBCID IG, K Shankar and other senior officials, as Lokka was wanted in connection with serious offences in the Island nation and in the wake of the red notice issued by Interpol.

The team reportedly collected some important documents with regard to Lokka, the official said.

CBCID has taken over the investigation four days ago, after it came to light that Lokka, in disguise as Pradeep Singh on forged Aadhar Card and staying in Cheran Managar in the city, died of massive cardiac arrest on the night of July three and the body was taken by one Sivakami Sundari, along with a Sri Lankan woman, Amani Thanji, to Madurai and cremated.

Amani, whose husband was killed by Lokka in Sri Lanka, was staying with Lokka since February and reportedly aborted two-month old pregnancy in a private hospital recently.

Both the woman and one Dyaneshwaran of Erode were arrested on Sunday last after it came to light that Aadhar card of Lokka, was forged in the name of Pradeep Singh.

In order to establish the identify of Lokka, CBCID has sent the viscera of Lokka to Chennai for examination, as the investigating agency is investigating the death and also fabricating the documents, the official said.