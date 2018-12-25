Re-laid road connecting Palakkad highway and Puttuvikki opened for traffic

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : State Municipal Administration minister, S P Velumani today opened for traffic the re-laid road connecting Palakkad Highway with Puttuvikki, an arterial road.

The 2.2 km road was laid at a cost of Rs.11.83 Crore and works to install street light and pavement will be completed soon at a cost of Rs.80 lakh, official sources said.

The Corporation Commissioner and Special Officer, Dr K Vijayakarthikeyan and senior district and corporation officials were present at the function.

A new road, laid to facilitate traffic diversion due to construction of fly over in Ukkadam area, had washed away, following heavy rains some three months ago attracting the wrath of the public and opposition parties.