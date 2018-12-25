  • Download mobile app
25 Dec 2018, Edition - 1260, Tuesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi is speaking in Dhemaji, Assam
  • Party chief responsible for poor show by MPs, MLAs: Nitin Gadkari
  • The new Cabinet of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath will take oath today
  • PM Modi inaugurates former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s memorial
  • Ludhiana: Former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s statue blackened by Youth Akali Dal workers
Travel

Coimbatore

Re-laid road connecting Palakkad highway and Puttuvikki opened for traffic

Covai Post Network

December 25, 2018

Coimbatore : State Municipal Administration minister, S P Velumani today opened for traffic the re-laid road connecting Palakkad Highway with Puttuvikki, an arterial road.

The 2.2 km road was laid at a cost of Rs.11.83 Crore and works to install street light and pavement will be completed soon at a cost of Rs.80 lakh, official sources said.

The Corporation Commissioner and Special Officer, Dr K Vijayakarthikeyan and senior district and corporation officials were present at the function.

A new road, laid to facilitate traffic diversion due to construction of fly over in Ukkadam area, had washed away, following heavy rains some three months ago attracting the wrath of the public and opposition parties.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿