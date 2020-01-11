Ready to quit to protect the rights of Muslims: SP Velumani

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Jan 11 : Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumai Saturday said that he is ready to quit his post to protect the rights of Muslim community, who have always stood behind him.

Speaking at a function to distribute Pongal gifts at Karumbukadai, a Muslim dominated area in the city, Velumani said that State Chief minister, K Palanisamy had made it clear on the floor of the house the Party’s stand

with regard to the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Besides, he had taken up the matter at the Central Government level, after a delegation from Jamaath met him a few days ago, he said. Stating that about 3,000 persons belonging to Muslim were staying

around his house, Velumani said that all were living like brothers and sisters.

” Nothing will happen to minorities and if anything happens, I will standby with them. The post is not important to me and I am ready to quit to protect their rights,” he said.

The party stood against the Triple Talaq bill in Parliament, Velumani said.