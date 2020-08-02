Reckless driving takes a life at Singanallur

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Alleged reckless driving by a four wheeler driver took the life of a 55-year

old man and grievously injured his 22-year old daughter in the city.

According to police, the father-daughter duo were returning home on a two wheeler, after attending the last rites of a relative.

When the woman, who was riding the vehicle took a turn on a road at Singanallur, which was deserted due the lockdown,a speeding car had rammed it, throwing both to the ground.

In the impact, the father died on the spot and the woman suffered serious injuries. She was admitted to the Government hospital.

Police registered a case against Niranjan, who was driving the car,for rash and negligent driving leading to death and injury. Further investigations are on