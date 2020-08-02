  • Download mobile app
02 Aug 2020, Edition - 1846, Sunday
E-Box Colleges
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil, wife and son-in-law test positive for Covid-19
  • PM Narendra odi condoles the death of Rajya Sabha MP #AmarSingh
  • In fast-changing world, India will have to swiftly change to play an effective role: PM Modi
Travel

Coimbatore

Reckless driving takes a life at Singanallur

Covai Post Network

August 2, 2020

Coimbatore : Alleged reckless driving by a four wheeler driver took the life of a 55-year
old man and grievously injured his 22-year old daughter in the city.

According to police, the father-daughter duo were returning home on a two wheeler, after attending the last rites of a relative.

When the woman, who was riding the vehicle took a turn on a road at Singanallur, which was deserted due the lockdown,a speeding car had rammed it, throwing both to the ground.

In the impact, the father died on the spot and the woman suffered serious injuries. She was admitted to the Government hospital.

Police registered a case against Niranjan, who was driving the car,for rash and negligent driving leading to death and injury. Further investigations are on

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿