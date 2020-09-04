Record Covid spike in Nilgiris,one more dies

Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: The Covid count hit a new high in the Nilgiris on Friday.

Sending shockwaves the final number for the day stood at 95.

With this the total till date has jumped to 1810,five from Thursday’s total having been shifted to those of other districts.

Meanwhile with one more person succumbing,the death toll in the district has gone up to 13.

Of the fresh cases,two are working as nurses in the Government Headquarters hospital here and one is a bank manager at Coonoor.

While fifteen are from Ooty and surroundings,nine belong to Kotagiri and nearby areas.