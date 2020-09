Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: In keeping with the steadily climbing trend, of late, the Nilgiris recorded as many as 145 fresh cases of Covid infection on Sunday.

It was the highest single day spike in the district so far.

While sending shock waves ,through all sections of the society here,it took the total to 3646.

With 872 undergoing treatment,2751 have

been discharged. The death toll, as on date, is 23.