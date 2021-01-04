Recruitment to Indian Army; Do not be fooled by fraudulent individuals: Collector’s request

Covai Post Network

The recruitment camp to the Indian Army is scheduled to be held from January 18 to 30 at the Bharathiar University Stadium in Coimbatore. A consultative meeting was held at the District Collector’s Office under the chairmanship of Collector K Rajamani, post which he commented:

The recruitment camp under the Coimbatore Army Recruitment Office will be held at the Bharathiar University Stadium from January 18th to 30. Only candidates who have already applied online for this examination will be admitted. Hall tickets can be downloaded through the website. Only candidates who bring the tickets will be allowed.

For more details, applicants can contact the Army Recruitment Office, Coimbatore at 0422-2222022. The camp will be held with transparency. The selection will be based on merit, said the Collector.

The meeting was attended by Director (Recruitment) Colonel Rawat, District Revenue Officer Ramaduraimurugan, Corporation Deputy Commissioner Madurantaki and others.